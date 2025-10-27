King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein during royal visit
- The King was heckled during a visit to Lichfield Cathedral on Monday.
- A man questioned King Charles about Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein and whether MPs should debate the royals.
- The heckler was pulled away by someone in the crowd, with other attendees expressing annoyance at his actions.
- Despite the incident, the King continued to greet members of the public and engage with various community groups inside the cathedral.
- Following his visit to Lichfield, the King attended the dedication ceremony for the UK's first national LGBT+ armed forces memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.