New cancer screening service unveiled as King Charles give health update
- King Charles expressed deep concern that nine million people in the UK are not up to date with cancer screenings.
- He urged the public to attend screenings, sharing details of his own cancer diagnosis and calling early detection "key".
- The monarch announced his cancer treatment would be scaled back in the new year, describing it as a "personal blessing".
- His message, recorded for Stand Up To Cancer, highlighted the importance of overcoming "embarrassment" regarding health checks.
- A new national Screening Checker, provided by Cancer Research UK, was unveiled to help people determine their eligibility for screening programmes.