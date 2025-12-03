UK and Germany to ‘bolster Europe’ in face of Russian threat
- King Charles affirmed the "deep friendship" between Britain and Germany during a state visit from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
- The King stated that the UK and Germany are united in their support for Ukraine and are working to bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression.
- Both leaders acknowledged the historical "darkest times" of the Second World War and the impact of Brexit on their ties, but highlighted a strengthening relationship following a new partnership deal signed in July.
- King Charles spoke of the two nations "literally building bridges" through a joint battalion in NATO and reaffirmed their shared belief in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.
- The state banquet at Windsor Castle, part of President Steinmeier's three-day visit, was attended by various notable figures with German heritage or connections, including Claudia Schiffer and Motsi Mabuse.