King Charles ‘wasn’t going to be diverted’ from key campaign

Video Player Placeholder
Charles and Camilla walk red carpet at King’s new documentary premiere
  • The King has reaffirmed his commitment to environmental campaigning, saying he will not be "diverted" from his efforts to improve the planet before he dies.
  • His decades-long dedication to championing nature is explored in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary, "Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision".
  • The 90-minute film, made in collaboration with The King’s Foundation, premiered at Windsor Castle with celebrity attendees including Kate Winslet, who narrates the documentary.
  • In the documentary, the King expresses concern that mankind is "rapidly going backwards" and "destroying our means to survival," but hopes for greater awareness of environmental issues.
  • "Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision" is described as a deeply personal exploration of the King's ideas on interconnectedness and working with nature, set for release on Prime Video on 6 February.
