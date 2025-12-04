Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles issues stark warning for future generations over climate crisis

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
  • King Charles has expressed frustration at humanity's handling of the climate crisis, warning against leaving a “ghastly legacy of horror” for future generations.
  • His concerns are aired in a new ITV documentary, Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge, which sees broadcaster Steve Backshall retrace Charles's 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic.
  • In the programme, Charles questions why scientific conclusions on climate change are not as readily accepted as in other fields, despite the urgency.
  • The documentary explores the devastating effects of climate change and pollution on Arctic glaciers, wildlife and indigenous populations over the five decades since Charles’s original journey.
  • Charles has been an environmental advocate since 1970, consistently working to raise awareness and develop solutions for various ecological issues.
