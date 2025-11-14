King Charles drives tram-train on birthday trip
- King Charles marked his 77th birthday by officially opening the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well, near Cardiff.
- During the visit, the monarch briefly took the controls of a tram-train named Myddfai and engaged with Transport for Wales staff.
- The purpose-built depot, a £1 billion project, will maintain a fleet of 36 tram-trains, create 400 jobs, and is set to launch next year.
- Earlier, the King and Queen attended a birthday reception at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, where he cut a replica cake.
- The King's birthday follows a period of significant personal and public events, including a cancer diagnosis, his brother Andrew's scandal, and historic visits to the Vatican and with US President Donald Trump.