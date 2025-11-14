How King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday today
- King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday with a visit to South Wales, accompanied by Queen Camilla.
- A reception will be held at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil, which is also marking its 200th anniversary, with guests including celebrities and cultural figures.
- The monarch's birthday will also be marked by traditional gun salutes in London and the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey.
- This milestone follows a year of significant events for the King, including a cancer diagnosis, his brother's scandal and a historic visit to the Vatican.
- He recently appeared on the cover of Country Life magazine, showcasing the restoration of his Sandringham gardens, accompanied by a new portrait.