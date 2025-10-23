Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Royal Mint releasing millions of King Charles 5p coins

New King Charles III coins enter circulation in UK
  • Millions of 5p coins featuring King Charles III's official portrait are now entering circulation across the UK.
  • The Royal Mint is releasing 23.2 million of these new coins, which were minted in October 2023, due to increased public demand for the 5p denomination.
  • This marks the first time the 5p coin bears King Charles's image, and is the first design change for this denomination in 17 years.
  • The reverse of the new 5p coins showcases an oak tree leaf design, symbolising the King's lifelong commitment to environmental conservation.
  • The coins will be distributed via post offices and bank branches nationwide, with a special allocation for Post Office branches named after or located near oak trees.
