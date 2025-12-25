How the Royals will be spending Christmas this year
- The Royal Family is set to gather at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas Day celebrations, which typically involve 45 family members.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be among the guests, with Andrew's exclusion stemming from his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The festive traditions include a walk to church, a traditional turkey roast, and watching the King's Christmas broadcast.
- A pre-recorded Christmas piano duet by the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte for a carol concert was aired on Christmas Eve.
- The Wales family, who recently moved into a new home, will visit the Norfolk royal residence on Christmas Day, marking a fresh start following the Princess of Wales's recovery from cancer.