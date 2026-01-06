Kim Jong Un drives pallet truck at memorial site for North Korean soldiers
- Kim Jong Un visited a memorial for fallen North Korean soldiers, where he delivered a tree via a pallet truck for planting.
- Video footage shows the North Korean leader and his family inspecting the unfinished memorial and participating in the tree-planting by digging soil.
- According to state media, the shrine is being constructed to celebrate North Korea's joint war with Russia against Ukraine.
- In 2024, Pyongyang reportedly sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in the ongoing conflict.
- More than 6,000 of these North Korean soldiers were killed, as reported by South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources.