Meet Kim Jong Un’s heir – dubbed the ‘world’s most dangerous 13-year-old’
- South Korea's spy agency has designated Kim Ju Ae, daughter of Kim Jong Un, as his 'successor-designate', indicating she is being formally groomed for leadership.
- Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13 years old, made her public debut in 2022 and has since increased her appearances in North Korean state media and at major national events.
- Her growing presence includes attending military events, inspecting domestic projects, and receiving foreign dignitaries, often positioned prominently alongside her father.
- North Korean state media now frequently refers to her with honorifics such as 'beloved' or 'great person of guidance', and postage stamps featuring her and her father have been released.
- Analysts suggest her public role aims to link the Kim dynasty with the military, enhance Kim Jong Un's image, and normalise the idea of a female leader in a society traditionally resistant to it.
