Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kiefer Sutherland arrested in Hollywood on suspicion of assault

Kiefer Sutherland attending the 24: Live Another Day UK Premiere in London in 2022
Kiefer Sutherland attending the 24: Live Another Day UK Premiere in London in 2022 (PA Archive)
  • Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday morning in Hollywood on suspicion of criminal threats and physically assaulting a ride-share driver.
  • Police reports indicated the incident occurred around 12:15 am near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.
  • The actor was booked into LAPD jail and subsequently released on $50,000 bail, with a court appearance scheduled for 2 February.
  • The ride-share driver reportedly did not sustain any injuries requiring medical attention, and the Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation.
  • This incident follows several past legal issues for Sutherland, including arrests for drunk driving in 2004 and 2007, an assault charge in 2009, and a DUI arrest in 2020.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in