Judge sides with parents in lawsuit over Crest toothpaste packaging

Procter & Gamble sought to dismiss the case, arguing federal law preempted the lawsuit and that the instructions on its packaging were clear
Procter & Gamble sought to dismiss the case, arguing federal law preempted the lawsuit and that the instructions on its packaging were clear
  • A US judge has ruled that Procter & Gamble must face a lawsuit over its Kid’s Crest toothpaste packaging.
  • The lawsuit alleges the packaging showing an entire strip of toothpaste on a brush depicts an unsafe amount for children, potentially violating consumer protection laws.
  • Children may develop fluorosis if they ingest too much fluoride, which is used in toothpaste to strengthen tooth enamel and prevent decay.
  • The judge said the health risks of swallowing fluoride are central to the plaintiffs' argument and allowed the lawsuit to move forward.
  • This ruling comes after Colgate-Palmolive agreed to change its packaging to show a "pea-sized" amount of toothpaste for children.
