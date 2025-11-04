Judge sides with parents in lawsuit over Crest toothpaste packaging
- A US judge has ruled that Procter & Gamble must face a lawsuit over its Kid’s Crest toothpaste packaging.
- The lawsuit alleges the packaging showing an entire strip of toothpaste on a brush depicts an unsafe amount for children, potentially violating consumer protection laws.
- Children may develop fluorosis if they ingest too much fluoride, which is used in toothpaste to strengthen tooth enamel and prevent decay.
- The judge said the health risks of swallowing fluoride are central to the plaintiffs' argument and allowed the lawsuit to move forward.
- This ruling comes after Colgate-Palmolive agreed to change its packaging to show a "pea-sized" amount of toothpaste for children.