Man arrested after waste illegally dumped near river
- A 39-year-old man from Guildford has been arrested in connection with the large-scale illegal waste tipping in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
- The Environment Agency (EA), working with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, made the arrest as part of their ongoing investigation, named Operation Nation.
- The illegal dump, approximately 150 metres long and 10 metres wide near the River Cherwell, has caused widespread outrage and was declared a critical incident by the EA.
- The EA is installing additional barriers and has a temporary boom in place to prevent pollution, while pursuing those responsible to make them pay for the clean-up.
- Political figures, including the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer, have expressed disgust and called for swift action and justice regarding the environmental vandalism.