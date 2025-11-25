Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after waste illegally dumped near river

UK: Illegal waste line detected on floodplain near River Cherwell in Oxfordshire
  • A 39-year-old man from Guildford has been arrested in connection with the large-scale illegal waste tipping in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
  • The Environment Agency (EA), working with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, made the arrest as part of their ongoing investigation, named Operation Nation.
  • The illegal dump, approximately 150 metres long and 10 metres wide near the River Cherwell, has caused widespread outrage and was declared a critical incident by the EA.
  • The EA is installing additional barriers and has a temporary boom in place to prevent pollution, while pursuing those responsible to make them pay for the clean-up.
  • Political figures, including the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer, have expressed disgust and called for swift action and justice regarding the environmental vandalism.
