Funeral of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia takes place

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia waves to supporters in 2007
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia waves to supporters in 2007 (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Hundreds of thousands attended funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, outside the national parliament building in Dhaka.
  • Zia died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, leading Bangladesh's interim government to declare a three-day mourning period and a public holiday for the funeral.
  • She will be buried next to her husband, a former president assassinated in 1981, in a park outside the parliament building.
  • Zia became prime minister in 1991 after rising to prominence as an opposition leader against a military dictator, and maintained a strong political rivalry with Sheikh Hasina.
  • Her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, is the acting head of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is a front-runner in the nation's next elections in February.
