Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister Khaleda Zia dies after prolonged illness
- Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, has died in Dhaka at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.
- She served three terms as prime minister, starting in 1991, and was a dominant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, often in rivalry with Sheikh Hasina.
- Her passing, following Ms Hasina's ouster last year, marks the apparent conclusion of a significant chapter of women-led politics in Bangladesh.
- Despite being out of power since 2006 and facing corruption charges, which her party claimed were politically motivated, Zia and her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) maintained wide public support.
- Her son, Tarique Rahman, has returned to Bangladesh and is expected to assume leadership of the BNP, with the country currently under an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.