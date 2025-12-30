Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister Khaleda Zia dies after prolonged illness

Bangladesh declares three-day state mourning for former PM Khaleda Zia
  • Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, has died in Dhaka at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.
  • She served three terms as prime minister, starting in 1991, and was a dominant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, often in rivalry with Sheikh Hasina.
  • Her passing, following Ms Hasina's ouster last year, marks the apparent conclusion of a significant chapter of women-led politics in Bangladesh.
  • Despite being out of power since 2006 and facing corruption charges, which her party claimed were politically motivated, Zia and her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) maintained wide public support.
  • Her son, Tarique Rahman, has returned to Bangladesh and is expected to assume leadership of the BNP, with the country currently under an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
