Kenya plane crash leaves ‘no survivors’ as 12 people killed

Wildlife safari plane carrying tourists crashes killing 12 onboard in Kenya
  • A small aircraft crashed in Kenya early on Tuesday while flying to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.
  • The incident occurred in a hilly, forested area approximately 40 kilometres from Diani airstrip.
  • The plane was carrying 10 passengers, consisting of eight Hungarians and two Germans, plus one Kenyan crew member, the captain.
  • Mombasa Air Safari, the airline, confirmed that there were no survivors from the crash.
  • Government agencies are currently investigating the cause of the accident.
