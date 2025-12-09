Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Kentucky State University
- A shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort resulted in one person being killed and another critically wounded.
- The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Young Hall, a dormitory located on the university's south side.
- Police placed the campus under lockdown, and a suspect has since been taken into custody, with law enforcement securing the scene.
- Preliminary information indicates the shooting was the result of a personal dispute rather than a random act of violence.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the incident, stating that law enforcement was on scene and a suspect had been arrested.