Thief caught pretending to be in a wheelchair to steal crates of beer
- Davey Brown, 19, posed as a wheelchair user to steal two crates of beer from a Sainsbury's in Staplehurst, Kent.
- When confronted by a security guard, Brown punched him and threw beer bottles and other items, injuring both the guard and a second shop employee.
- Brown fled the scene but was apprehended and arrested, subsequently making threats and abusive comments towards officers.
- He was charged with multiple offences, including robbery, affray, and common assault.
- Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 6 November to three years and one month in prison, and was also disqualified from driving.