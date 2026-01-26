Firefighters called after celebrity venue is engulfed in flames
- A fire erupted at the renowned Kensington Roof Gardens nightclub in west London in the early hours of Monday, prompting 80 firefighters to attend.
- Approximately 40 individuals were safely evacuated from the nine-storey building after the blaze started shortly before 1am.
- The London Fire Brigade confirmed that a plant room on the roof was completely destroyed, but no injuries were reported.
- The fire was brought under control by 3:36am, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
- The celebrity-favourite venue, which reopened in 2024 as an exclusive private members' club, expects to reopen within days following safety checks.