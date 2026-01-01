Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate and William ‘not present’ when intruder broke into Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace is home to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s offices
  • A 39-year-old man, Derek Egan, has been charged with trespassing on a protected site after twice breaking into Kensington Palace.
  • The incidents occurred on Sunday, 21 December and Tuesday, 23 December, leading to his arrest on both occasions.
  • Egan was also charged with breaching bail conditions and was remanded in custody after appearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 24 December.
  • Kensington Palace is a royal residence for members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were reportedly not present during the intrusions.
  • Trespassing on a protected site, as designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, is a criminal offence.
