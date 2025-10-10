Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kennedy again claims unproven connection between Tylenol and autism

Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Washington. From left, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Kennedy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump, look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Washington. From left, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Kennedy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump, look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. asserted an unproven connection between Tylenol and autism during a Cabinet meeting with President Trump.
  • Kennedy suggested that critics of his theory are driven by hatred towards President Trump and acknowledged a lack of medical evidence for his claims.
  • He made an erroneous statement regarding a pregnant woman's anatomy, claiming she was taking Tylenol 'with a baby in her placenta'.
  • Kennedy also linked autism to circumcision, stating infant boys circumcised have double the rate of autism due to Tylenol given after the procedure.
  • Medical experts have expressed significant concerns that Kennedy's unconventional views could undermine evidence-based health policies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in