Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kemi Badenoch slams Budget as a ‘smorgasbord of misery’ – and calls on Reeves to resign

Badenoch calls for Reeves to resign: 'This is a budget for benefit street'
  • Kemi Badenoch criticised Rachel Reeves' budget, labelling it a "Budget for Benefits Street" and a "smorgasbord of misery".
  • Badenoch claimed the budget included a new £26 billion tax raid, increasing borrowing and hiking taxes on workers, pensioners, and savers.
  • She stated the budget would increase benefits for 560,000 families by an average of £5,000, funded by working people.
  • The Conservative leader accused Reeves of breaking promises not to raise taxes further, referencing a previous £40 billion tax hike.
  • Badenoch called for Reeves' resignation, suggesting she would be remembered as the "country's worst-ever Chancellor", prompting laughter from Labour MPs.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in