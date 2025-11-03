Badenoch reveals moment Tories nearly went bankrupt
- Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch admitted the party nearly went bankrupt after their worst-ever election defeat in 2024.
- Badenoch said that keeping donors on side “actually took quite a lot of my time” during her first months in office, emphasising a party's reliance on funding and confirming there was a risk the party could have gone bankrupt.
- She assumed leadership following Rishi Sunak's resignation, which occurred after the party lost 250 seats in the general election.
- Badenoch claims to be rebuilding the party's principles and plan for Britain, focusing on responsibility, fairness, competence, and national pride.
- Despite the party reportedly raising more money than its rivals, YouGov polling indicates only 12 per cent of voters view Badenoch as a prime minister in waiting.