UK to leave European Convention of Human Rights if Tories win election
- The Conservative Party has announced its intention to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if it wins the next general election.
- This decision follows a review by shadow attorney general Baron Wolfson, which found ECHR membership limits the government's ability to address immigration and other policy areas.
- Kemi Badenoch, the party leader, is expected to formally announce the move at the upcoming party conference, stating it is necessary to protect Britain's borders, veterans, and citizens.
- Lord Wolfson, while confirming the legal and practical feasibility of withdrawal, cautioned that it would not be a complete solution to all issues.
- Opposition parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK, have criticised the proposal, questioning its effectiveness and Kemi Badenoch's leadership.