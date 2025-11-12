Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Potential candidates to replace Keir Starmer if Labour Party crisis turns into ‘civil war’

Labour MP addresses Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting leadership challenge rumours
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting denied claims he is plotting to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour Party leadership, following reports of an impending coup.
  • Streeting dismissed the rumours as "self-defeating" and untrue, suggesting those briefing against him had been "watching too much Celebrity Traitors".
  • The denial came after reports that “Downing Street” (referring to the Labour leader's office) was preparing to defend Sir Keir from a leadership challenge.
  • Other senior Labour figures, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Defence Secretary John Healey, Angela Rayner, and Ed Miliband, were also named as potential candidates for the top job.
  • Speculation about Sir Keir's future has mounted due to Labour's poor poll performance and internal party dissatisfaction over various policy decisions.
