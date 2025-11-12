Potential candidates to replace Keir Starmer if Labour Party crisis turns into ‘civil war’
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting denied claims he is plotting to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour Party leadership, following reports of an impending coup.
- Streeting dismissed the rumours as "self-defeating" and untrue, suggesting those briefing against him had been "watching too much Celebrity Traitors".
- The denial came after reports that “Downing Street” (referring to the Labour leader's office) was preparing to defend Sir Keir from a leadership challenge.
- Other senior Labour figures, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Defence Secretary John Healey, Angela Rayner, and Ed Miliband, were also named as potential candidates for the top job.
- Speculation about Sir Keir's future has mounted due to Labour's poor poll performance and internal party dissatisfaction over various policy decisions.