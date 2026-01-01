Starmer says UK will ‘turn a corner’ as he makes vow for 2026
- The Labour prime minister, facing a faltering economy and his party trailing Reform UK in polls, pledged in his New Year message that Britain would "turn a corner" in 2026.
- He acknowledged the ongoing cost of living crisis and public frustration but insisted his government would "stay the course" to defeat "decline and division".
- Specific promises for 2026 include more police on the streets by March, falling energy bills, and new NHS health hubs by April, aiming to bring positive change.
- The prime minister's position is under threat, with speculation about his leadership and figures like Andy Burnham and Shabana Mahmood mentioned in connection with the top job.
- Other party leaders also issued New Year messages, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch condemning "politics of grievance" and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey aiming to prevent "Trump's America becoming Farage's Britain".