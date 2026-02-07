Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gordon Brown says Keir Starmer is a ‘man of integrity’ despite ‘serious’ leadership crisis

Brown feels Starmer is facing a ‘serious’ leadership crisis (PA)
Brown feels Starmer is facing a ‘serious’ leadership crisis (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown expressed feeling “shocked, sad, angry betrayed, let down” by Lord Mandelson's alleged actions and regretted giving him a peerage, while also stating Sir Keir Starmer was “too slow to do the right things” regarding political clean-up.
  • The Metropolitan Police have launched a complex investigation into Lord Mandelson for alleged misconduct in public office, searching two of his homes, though he has not been arrested.
  • Lord Mandelson is accused of sending market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's government during the financial crisis.
  • Sir Keir Starmer's leadership is under pressure due to his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US, despite knowing about his continued friendship with Epstein after his 2008 conviction.
  • Brown believes Starmer’s leadership crisis is “serious”, but described him as a “man of integrity”.
