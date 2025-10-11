Keir Starmer ‘set to blame Nigel Farage’ for budget tax rises
- Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly preparing to blame Nigel Farage and Brexit for an anticipated downturn in UK productivity at the upcoming budget.
- Treasury officials expect the Office for Budget Responsibility to lower productivity growth forecasts, creating a projected £20bn shortfall that may necessitate tax rises.
- The Times reports how Labour plans to argue that this economic downgrade is a direct consequence of Brexit, led by Mr Farage, citing a previous report that Brexit has cost UK businesses £37bn annually.
- The Labour leader has intensified his criticism of Mr Farage, accusing him of “fantasy” economics and comparing him to Liz Truss, while also framing Reform UK's politics as “racist” and divisive.
- This new line of attack comes as the Treasury faces pressure to address a potential £30bn tax increase requirement in the Budget, despite government pledges not to raise VAT, income tax, or national insurance.