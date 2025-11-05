Giant Keir Starmer effigy to be set alight at town’s Bonfire Night event
- An 11-metre effigy of Sir Keir Starmer, featuring a 'Starmer the farmer harmer' badge and flip-flops, has been unveiled for Edenbridge’s Bonfire Night celebrations on November 8.
- The figure depicts the prime minister holding a burning torch, a digital ID card and a clipboard with 'Suck up to Trump' written on it, alongside crossed-out policies.
- Edenbridge Bonfire Society has a tradition of creating giant effigies of celebrities and politicians since 1994, previously targeting figures such as Trump, Liz Truss and Sadiq Khan.
- Creators stated the choice aimed to return to the tradition's roots and reflect public sentiment regarding the current government's treatment of citizens, particularly pleasing the farming community.
- Sir Keir Starmer has a local connection to the area, having been raised in nearby Oxted, and over 500 people are expected to participate in the torchlit parade.