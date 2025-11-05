Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Giant Keir Starmer effigy to be set alight at town’s Bonfire Night event

The effigy of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
The effigy of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
  • An 11-metre effigy of Sir Keir Starmer, featuring a 'Starmer the farmer harmer' badge and flip-flops, has been unveiled for Edenbridge’s Bonfire Night celebrations on November 8.
  • The figure depicts the prime minister holding a burning torch, a digital ID card and a clipboard with 'Suck up to Trump' written on it, alongside crossed-out policies.
  • Edenbridge Bonfire Society has a tradition of creating giant effigies of celebrities and politicians since 1994, previously targeting figures such as Trump, Liz Truss and Sadiq Khan.
  • Creators stated the choice aimed to return to the tradition's roots and reflect public sentiment regarding the current government's treatment of citizens, particularly pleasing the farming community.
  • Sir Keir Starmer has a local connection to the area, having been raised in nearby Oxted, and over 500 people are expected to participate in the torchlit parade.
