Why Keir Starmer had to pay to keep personalised gift from Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Suzanne Plunkett/PA Wire/PA Images)
  • Sir Keir Starmer paid to keep a personalised necklace he received from Donald Trump during the US president's state visit.
  • He did not purchase other gifts from Mr Trump, including cufflinks, a golf club, and a framed football shirt, which were retained by Downing Street.
  • Sir Keir also declined to buy a replica trophy, football shirt, and football gifted by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
  • Under the ministerial code, gifts valued over £140 must be declared and either handed to the department or purchased by the minister.
  • This decision to pay for the necklace is a departure from Sir Keir's usual practice of not purchasing gifts from world leaders.
