Why Keir Starmer had to pay to keep personalised gift from Donald Trump
- Sir Keir Starmer paid to keep a personalised necklace he received from Donald Trump during the US president's state visit.
- He did not purchase other gifts from Mr Trump, including cufflinks, a golf club, and a framed football shirt, which were retained by Downing Street.
- Sir Keir also declined to buy a replica trophy, football shirt, and football gifted by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
- Under the ministerial code, gifts valued over £140 must be declared and either handed to the department or purchased by the minister.
- This decision to pay for the necklace is a departure from Sir Keir's usual practice of not purchasing gifts from world leaders.