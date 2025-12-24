Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prime Minister’s Christmas message to focus on cost of living

Starmer says many ‘still struggling with cost of living’ in Christmas message
  • Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlighted the persistent cost of living crisis, noting that hardship can feel more acute during the festive season.
  • The Prime Minister urged Britons to “reach out” to friends, family, and neighbours, stressing that “we should each do our bit” over Christmas.
  • Sir Keir also expressed gratitude to NHS staff, emergency services, armed forces, and volunteers working through the holidays.
  • Kemi Badenoch reflected on a challenging first year as leader, thanking supporters and looking forward to creating a better United Kingdom.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey focused his message on the significance of the Norwegian spruce Christmas tree, a gift from Oslo symbolising resilience and international friendship.
