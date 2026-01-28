Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer pushes for stronger ties with China without compromising security

Shabana Mahmood quizzed on China's threat to UK security
  • Sir Keir Starmer is leading a delegation of over 50 British business, sports, and cultural representatives on a three-day visit to Beijing, China.
  • The prime minister aims to strengthen the UK's relationship with China, which he described as having "veered from the golden age to the ice age."
  • He will insist that economic cooperation will not be traded for national security, and plans to raise difficult subjects such as human rights and espionage.
  • The visit marks the first by a British prime minister since 2018, following a period of cooled relations after events in Hong Kong and the Huawei ban.
  • Sir Keir stated he would not choose between the US and China, emphasising pragmatic and consistent cooperation for national interest and safety.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in