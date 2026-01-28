Starmer pushes for stronger ties with China without compromising security
- Sir Keir Starmer is leading a delegation of over 50 British business, sports, and cultural representatives on a three-day visit to Beijing, China.
- The prime minister aims to strengthen the UK's relationship with China, which he described as having "veered from the golden age to the ice age."
- He will insist that economic cooperation will not be traded for national security, and plans to raise difficult subjects such as human rights and espionage.
- The visit marks the first by a British prime minister since 2018, following a period of cooled relations after events in Hong Kong and the Huawei ban.
- Sir Keir stated he would not choose between the US and China, emphasising pragmatic and consistent cooperation for national interest and safety.