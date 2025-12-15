Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer urges police to crackdown on antisemitic chanting at pro-Palestine protests

Related: Netanyahu says he warned Australian PM of antisemitism four months before Bondi Beach attack
  • Sir Keir Starmer has called for a police crackdown on antisemitic chanting at demonstrations, including pro-Palestine marches, stating the government "won't tolerate" it.
  • The prime minister's official spokesperson affirmed that free speech does not extend to inciting hatred, and police are expected to use their powers more robustly against antisemitism.
  • This push follows a deadly attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia and warnings from Jewish security charities that unchecked violent chants can lead to atrocities.
  • Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis highlighted phrases like "intifada" and "river to the sea" as incitement, linking them to violent acts.
  • The government is considering the cumulative impact of repeated protests, with the Home Secretary exploring powers to place conditions on such demonstrations.
