Keir Starmer urges police to crackdown on antisemitic chanting at pro-Palestine protests
- Sir Keir Starmer has called for a police crackdown on antisemitic chanting at demonstrations, including pro-Palestine marches, stating the government "won't tolerate" it.
- The prime minister's official spokesperson affirmed that free speech does not extend to inciting hatred, and police are expected to use their powers more robustly against antisemitism.
- This push follows a deadly attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia and warnings from Jewish security charities that unchecked violent chants can lead to atrocities.
- Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis highlighted phrases like "intifada" and "river to the sea" as incitement, linking them to violent acts.
- The government is considering the cumulative impact of repeated protests, with the Home Secretary exploring powers to place conditions on such demonstrations.