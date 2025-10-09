Katie Porter goes viral for threatening to walk out of CBS interview
- Newly-released footage shows California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter threatening to end a CBS News interview after being questioned about winning over voters who supported Donald Trump.
- During the interview, Porter became flustered when asked how she would secure the votes of the 40 percent of Californians who backed Donald Trump, arguing she did not need them.
- The reporter, Julie Watts, insisted she had posed similar questions to other candidates, leading Porter to call the interview “unnecessarily argumentative” and attempt to remove her microphone.
- The clip quickly went viral, prompting reactions from media pundits like Mehdi Hasan, who criticized politicians expecting “pleasant positive conversations,” and Megyn Kelly, who found it entertaining.
- Porter, who previously lost a Senate bid, is currently leading in polls for the California gubernatorial race, aiming to become the state's first female governor.