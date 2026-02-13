Why a top Goldman Sachs lawyer has been forced to resign over her Epstein emails
- Kathy Ruemmler, a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs and former White House counsel to Barack Obama, announced her resignation after emails between her and the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were published.
- The emails revealed a close relationship, with Ruemmler referring to Epstein as an 'older brother' and 'Uncle Jeffrey', and appearing to downplay his sex crimes.
- Ruemmler, who previously resisted resigning, confirmed she would step down as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Goldman Sachs as of June 30, 2026, and has since stated she 'regrets ever knowing' Epstein.
- The files also showed Ruemmler received expensive gifts from Epstein, including luxury handbags and a fur coat, after his 2008 conviction for sex crimes.
- Her resignation follows the release of Department of Justice files on Epstein, which have also implicated other prominent figures and led to calls for further transparency from survivors.
