Watch as Kate lays Remembrance Day wreath for first time as nation pays silent tribute

Princess of Wales leads tributes at National Memorial Arboretum
  • The Princess of Wales participated in Remembrance Day commemorations on Tuesday, 11 November.
  • She laid a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
  • The Princess observed a two-minute silence alongside veterans, serving personnel, and families.
  • Her wreath bore the message: "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine."
  • Following the ceremony, she viewed newly-dedicated names on the Armed Forces Memorial and met with veterans.
