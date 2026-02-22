Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Kate cheers on England in first engagement after Andrew’s arrest

Kate makes first public appearance since arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
  • The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • She attended Twickenham Stadium to cheer on the England national rugby team.
  • England were defeated 42-21 by Ireland in the Six Nations match.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William's uncle, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • He was held in police custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation.
