Kate shares heartwarming message in letter ahead of Christmas carol service
- The Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.
- The service aims to celebrate community stalwarts and volunteers who have made an “extraordinary difference to the lives of others” across the UK.
- In a letter to guests, Kate emphasised the importance of collective togetherness, community spirit and the bonds that unite people.
- Among the 1,600 guests are individuals like schoolgirl Madison Reed, who fundraised for sick children, and 80-year-old volunteer Ann Davies, who supports men with addictions.
- The event will feature performances from artists including Katie Melua and Griff, with readings by stars such as Kate Winslet, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.