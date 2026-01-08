Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess of Wales visits NHS staff a day before her birthday

'This is the future': King's former Royal butler predicts big 2026 for William, Kate and their children
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales undertook their first public engagement of 2026, visiting Charing Cross Hospital in London.
  • Princess Catherine made a surprise appearance, joining Prince William to show support for NHS staff ahead of her 44th birthday.
  • The royal couple met with healthcare staff and volunteers, acknowledging their efforts during a challenging winter period.
  • They engaged with volunteers from Imperial Health Charity, who work to improve patient care and support the wider NHS workforce.
  • The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion involving NHS charity chief executives and philanthropists, focusing on the role of philanthropy within the NHS.
