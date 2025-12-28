Kate Bush pays tribute to friend missing after Christmas Day swim
- Kate Bush expressed her heartbreak after her friend, Matthew Upham, went missing during a Christmas Day swim in Budleigh Salterton, Devon.
- Mr Upham, a 63-year-old antiques dealer, was one of two men who disappeared after encountering difficulties in stormy waters on Christmas Day morning.
- The 'Running Up That Hill' artist confirmed the news on her website, describing Upham as "one of my very dearest friends" for 30 years, known for his kindness and zest for life.
- Reports indicate Mr Upham may have tried to save a woman in distress before being swept away, with his family and friends expressing profound grief.
- A large-scale rescue operation by emergency services was stood down on Christmas Day, and both men remain missing, prompting local authorities to warn against festive swims due to dangerous conditions.