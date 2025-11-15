Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police station blast kills officials examining seized explosives

  • An accidental explosion at a police station in Nowgam, Kashmir, late on Friday night killed at least nine people and injured 32.
  • Most of the deceased were police and forensic officials who were examining confiscated explosives when they detonated.
  • The intensity of the blast caused significant damage, ignited nearby vehicles, and resulted in body parts being found hundreds of metres away.
  • The explosives were reportedly seized during a recent security crackdown following a deadly car bomb attack in Delhi and the discovery of a suspected terror network.
  • The incident occurred on the same day Indian authorities demolished the family home of Dr Umar Nabi, a main suspect in the Delhi car bomb attack.
