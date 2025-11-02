Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lawyer claims Halloween terror plot described by FBI Director Kash Patel never existed

Members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force search a home in Dearborn, Michigan, on October 31, 2025
Members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force search a home in Dearborn, Michigan, on October 31, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The FBI announced the arrest of five young men in Michigan, aged 16-20, suspected of plotting a terror attack over Halloween weekend.
  • The alleged plot involved online chat room discussions, with references to 'pumpkin day', and is believed to be inspired by Islamic State group extremism.
  • A defence lawyer for one of the suspects, Amir Makled, disputes the FBI's claims, stating there was no planned mass-casualty event or terrorism plot.
  • Makled argued that his client's involvement was limited to curiosity about global events and participation in online chat groups, not illegal activity or radicalisation.
  • Authorities have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public following the arrests, which FBI Director Kash Patel credited to vigilance and local assistance.
