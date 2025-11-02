Lawyer claims Halloween terror plot described by FBI Director Kash Patel never existed
- The FBI announced the arrest of five young men in Michigan, aged 16-20, suspected of plotting a terror attack over Halloween weekend.
- The alleged plot involved online chat room discussions, with references to 'pumpkin day', and is believed to be inspired by Islamic State group extremism.
- A defence lawyer for one of the suspects, Amir Makled, disputes the FBI's claims, stating there was no planned mass-casualty event or terrorism plot.
- Makled argued that his client's involvement was limited to curiosity about global events and participation in online chat groups, not illegal activity or radicalisation.
- Authorities have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public following the arrests, which FBI Director Kash Patel credited to vigilance and local assistance.