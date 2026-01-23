Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kash Patel’s girlfriend addresses rumors about her ties to Israel

Katie Miller previews 'love story' podcast with Kash Patel and his girlfriend amid Brown shooting manhunt
  • Alexis Wilkins, girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has vehemently denied baseless conspiracy theories alleging she is an Israeli spy involved in a "honey trap."
  • Wilkins, a conservative pundit and country singer, has initiated legal action against three right-wing influencers for spreading these false claims.
  • She dismissed the notion of her being an operative, stating she has "never been to Israel" and speculating the theory might originate from her past work with PragerU.
  • Wilkins also rejected the idea that her previous promotion of President Trump's false claims contributed to the current climate of misinformation.
  • She discussed the personal impact of the relationship, including receiving threats and requiring a security detail, noting that people use her to attack Patel.
