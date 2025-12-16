Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kash Patel faces scrutiny for discussing ‘love story’ on MAGA podcast

Katie Miller previews 'love story' podcast with Kash Patel and his girlfriend amid Brown shooting manhunt
  • FBI Director Kash Patel faced widespread criticism and mockery for appearing on Katie Miller's podcast with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, while the FBI was actively conducting a manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect.
  • The podcast, which focused on Patel and Wilkins' “love story,” was released amidst an ongoing search for the suspect, leading to accusations of poor optics and misplaced priorities.
  • Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, attempted to mitigate the backlash by clarifying that the interview was recorded before the shooting, a move that further fueled ridicule.
  • Patel has previously been scrutinized for his use of a private jet and FBI resources for personal travel to visit Wilkins.
  • Critics from across the political spectrum highlighted the perceived lack of seriousness and “rudderless” leadership within the FBI, especially given the critical timing of the podcast's release.
