Kash Patel ‘prioritised jet skiing over FBI meetings’, new report claims
- FBI director Kash Patel reportedly preferred attending social events, such as Premier League football matches and jet skiing, over official meetings with international intelligence allies.
- A senior FBI executive told The New York Times that Patel expressed disinterest in office-based meetings during a secret Five Eyes Conference in May.
- The executive claimed Patel's staff conveyed his desire for social activities instead of engaging with directors from agencies like the UK's MI5.
- The White House and the FBI have dismissed these claims as 'fake narratives,' 'speculation from anonymous sources,' and 'falsehoods'.
- The New York Times article also alleged that Patel prioritised planning social media posts over coordinating crisis response following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.