Trump admin threatens another news agency – we’ll ‘sue your a** off’

Karoline Leavitt blows up at reporter that says Renee Good was unlawfully killed
  • Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, reportedly threatened CBS News with a lawsuit if it edited an interview with Donald Trump.
  • The warning was issued to CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil in Michigan after Trump finished taping a 13-minute interview.
  • Leavitt stated that Trump would “sue your ass off” if the interview was not aired in full, though some CBS employees initially thought she was joking.
  • CBS News confirmed it had already planned to air the interview unedited and in its entirety, a decision made independently.
  • This incident follows a previous lawsuit by Trump against CBS over the editing of a '60 Minutes' interview, which resulted in a $16 million settlement.
