Press secretary lashes out at reporter, calling him ‘left-wing hack’
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to address questions about ICE’s conduct under Trump's administration, following the killing of Renee Good and 32 deaths in ICE custody in 2025.
- Leavitt attacked a reporter from The Hill, labelling him a “left-wing hack” and accusing him of “posing” as a journalist for asking about ICE's actions.
- She criticized reporters in the room for having “crooked” and ”biased” views, urging them to report on facts concerning “innocent Americans killed by illegal aliens.”
- Leavitt dismissed a question from The Independent regarding Donald Trump's comment about cancelling elections, stating he was “joking” and that the reporter was taking it “too seriously.”
- When pressed on concerns about citizens being wrongly arrested by ICE, Leavitt deflected, stating the agency's focus is on detaining individuals unlawfully present in the country.