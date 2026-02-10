Karoline Leavitt doubles down on Trump’s support of Howard Lutnick
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt abruptly ended a press briefing after being questioned about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Lutnick, a long-time associate of Donald Trump, admitted under oath to the Senate Commerce Committee that he visited Epstein's private island in 2012.
- This admission contradicts Lutnick's previous public statements claiming he had cut all contact with Epstein in 2005.
- Leavitt stated that Donald Trump 'fully supports' Lutnick and then chastised reporters for not asking about other administration achievements before walking out.
- Justice Department documents further revealed that Lutnick maintained contact with Epstein as late as 2018, despite his earlier assertions of having severed ties.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks