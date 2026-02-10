Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Karoline Leavitt doubles down on Trump’s support of Howard Lutnick

White House's Leavitt cuts briefing short after reporter asks about Commerce chief Lutnick's Epstein Island admission
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt abruptly ended a press briefing after being questioned about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Lutnick, a long-time associate of Donald Trump, admitted under oath to the Senate Commerce Committee that he visited Epstein's private island in 2012.
  • This admission contradicts Lutnick's previous public statements claiming he had cut all contact with Epstein in 2005.
  • Leavitt stated that Donald Trump 'fully supports' Lutnick and then chastised reporters for not asking about other administration achievements before walking out.
  • Justice Department documents further revealed that Lutnick maintained contact with Epstein as late as 2018, despite his earlier assertions of having severed ties.
