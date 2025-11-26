Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House press secretary’s relative arrested by ICE

White House reporters should be grateful Trump berates them and called female reporter 'piggy,' Leavitt says
  • Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a relative of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
  • Ferreira, mother of Leavitt's brother's son, was arrested in Revere, Massachusetts, accused of overstaying a tourist visa since 1999 and battery, and is now held in Louisiana.
  • Her sibling launched a GoFundMe campaign for legal fees, stating Ferreira came to the US as a child and maintained DACA status, highlighting her 11-year-old son's distress.
  • Karoline Leavitt, a staunch defender of Donald Trump's immigration record, has not publicly commented on her relative's arrest.
  • The detention occurs amidst a reported decline in public approval for Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown.
